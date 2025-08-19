Australia vs South Africa Live Updates 1st ODI: Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton are forming a solid opening partnership as the Proteas are dominating the proceedings. On the other hand, Australia bowlers are desperately eyeing some wickets. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first ODI. Ahead of the toss, it was announced that Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out due to an injury. The Porteas have included Dewald Brevis in the Playing XI. On the other hand, Australia have named Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in the Playing XI. As regular skipper Pat Cummins is missing the series, Marsh will continue to lead the Aussies. (Live Scorecard)