Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates 1st ODI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton Breathe Fire, Put Australia On Backfoot
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates 1st ODI: Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton are forming a solid opening partnership as the Proteas are dominating the proceedings.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score Updates 1st ODI© AFP
Australia vs South Africa Live Updates 1st ODI: Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton are forming a solid opening partnership as the Proteas are dominating the proceedings. On the other hand, Australia bowlers are desperately eyeing some wickets. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first ODI. Ahead of the toss, it was announced that Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out due to an injury. The Porteas have included Dewald Brevis in the Playing XI. On the other hand, Australia have named Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in the Playing XI. As regular skipper Pat Cummins is missing the series, Marsh will continue to lead the Aussies. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Aug 19, 2025
Play In Progress
AUS
SA
56/0 (9.5)
Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.69
Batsman
Aiden Markram
32* (34)
Ryan Rickelton
23 (25)
Bowler
Nathan Ellis
11/0 (1.5)
Aaron Hardie
13/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS vs SA, 1st ODI, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Angles into the batter, bowls it on a length and around the legs, Aiden Markram stands tall and punches it off the back foot to long on for a single.
In the corridor, on a length, around off, Markram steers it straight to short third.
Around off, on a length, tucked towards wide mid-wicket.
Jags in a bit, on a length, on off, Aiden Markram pushes it off the inner half of the bat to deep backward square leg for a single.
Too full and outside off, Ryan Rickelton gets on the front foot and pins this between mid off and cover for three more runs.
FOUR! Clipped away nicely! Errs in the line, sprays on the pads, and on a length, Ryan Rickelton allows the ball to come onto him and tickles that away fine for another boundary.
Length delivery and outside off, Aiden Markram plays it off the front foot to deep cover-point for a single.
FOUR! Cuts this, and cuts it hard past backward point! Width on offer, outside off, on a length, Aiden Markram stays back and cuts it uppishly behind backward point for four runs.
Hard length, around off, punched down to mid off. South Africa just gaining a bit of momentum here as the last two overs have produced 17 runs for the tourists.
FOUR! Slapped away! Ellis serves it outside off, on a good length. Ryan Rickelton gets enough width and bounce to work with. Cuts it on the up and finds the gap through cover and point for a boundary. Also, the replay shows that the ball didn't rise much off the deck.
Fuller and on the stumps, pushed firmly in thereabouts of mid off.
On a length and cuts back into the batter, Markram flicks that to deep square leg for a single.
FOUR! Driven on the up this time! Not a bad delivery at all, but it's the class of Markram written all over this shot. Punches it off the back foot, straight past the bowler, this length delivery, at the stumps.
Right on the money, is Ellis. Drops it on a length, attacks the stump line, Markram pushes it back to the bowler.
Nathan Ellis comes in as the first bowling change as he replaces Ben Dwarshuis.
Length ball, on off, Ryan Rickelton leans on it and blocks it off watchfully.
Short of a length, with a cross seam, over the stumps, Aiden Markram short-arm jabs it over mid-wicket for three more runs as Travis Head chases it down from the inner ring.
On top of the stumps, on a length, cutting in a touch. Aiden Markram stands tall and knocks it off the back foot to cover-point.