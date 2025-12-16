GT Full Squad, IPL 2026: IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans walk into the 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 12.9 crore. Shubman Gill and Co have five slots to fill after they chose to retain their core ahead of the auction. The 2025 season was a good one for GT as they reached the Playoffs but lost the Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians. During the retentions, GT released the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Kulwant Khejroliya from their squad. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Kumar Kushagra.

RELEASED PLAYERS: Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Kulwant Khejroliya.