The IPL 2026 auction is here. In one hour from now, 10 franchises will engage in a bidding war at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A total of 369 players have been shortlisted for the auction, with 77 slots up for grabs, including 31 reserved for overseas players. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the highest number of vacancies at 13, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with ten. Following trades and player retentions, KKR also hold the largest remaining purse at INR 64.30 crore (approximately USD 7.1 million), while Chennai Super Kings are next with INR 43.40 crore (around USD 4.8 million). (IPL Auction Live Updates | Full List of all sold and unsold players)

When will the IPL 2026 auction take place?

The IPL 2026 auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16.

Where will the IPL 2026 auction be held?

The IPL 2026 auction will be held at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2026 auction start?

The IPL 2026 auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the IPL 2026 auction?

The IPL 2026 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the IPL 2026 auction?

The IPL 2026 auction will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar App.

* (All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)