Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Australia are in driver's seat in the match
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Australia are in driver's seat.© AFP
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Australia closed in on winning the second Test and the series against South Africa on Wednesday after Alex Carey struck a maiden century to leave them in a commanding position. The hosts declared at tea on 575-8 on day three with an ominous lead of 386 after South Africa were bowled out in their first innings for 189. In reply, the Proteas were 15-1 when play was abandoned early at the Melbourne Cricket Ground due to persistent drizzle. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 4 of the 2nd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground
2nd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 26, 2022
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
575/8d
SA
189&15/1 (7.0)
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.14
% chance to win
AUS 84%
Draw 14%
SA 2%
Batsman
Sarel Erwee
7* (21)
Theunis de Bruyn
6 (18)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
13/0 (4)
Pat Cummins
0/1 (3)
Right then, the inevitable has happened. The rain gods continue to make their presence feel at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the umpires have finally decided to call it stumps on Day 3 after a long delay. South Africa only got to bat for 7 overs in the post-Tea session. They have already lost their skipper and the rest of the batting order certainy have their task cut out. For Australia, Mitchell Starc splattered blood on his whites and bowled 4 overs with unbearable pain. That is some great effort by the left-arm seamer. Although, it was the skipper, Pat Cummins who lead the bowling attack from the front. He took the only wicket so far in the innings. He could've got two wickets but David Warner dropped one in at first slip. Australia currently are on the driving seat here and would be hoping to put things to bed on Day 4. Will South Africa be able to put up a solid fightback? Or will the Aussies march on their merry way? To find out, do join us at 4.30 am IST (11 pm GMT, previous day). Until then, take care and goodbye.
Update 11.21 am IST (5.51 am GMT) - It is still raining but it is not heavy. The covers are on for now but this should not be a long wait.
Update 10.53 am IST (5.23 am GMT) - Oh dear! It has started to drizzle and the umpires have asked the players to head out of the field. The groundstaff now rushes to the middle of the park and put the covers on. Hopefully, it is just a passing shower and the delay is not a long one.
This is on a good length and on middle, Sarel Erwee looks to block it but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
BEAUTY! Mitchell Starc bowls this back of a length and on off, angling in, Sarel Erwee tries to have a poke at it, but the ball just evades the outside edge and goes through to the keeper.
Full again and outside off, Theunis de Bruyn slices it uppishly past point for three runs. He is looking unsettled here.
Fuller and outside off, Theunis de Bruyn tries to reach for it, but misses.
Back of a length and on off, Sarel Erwee taps it onto his foot and the ball goes to the off side. They cross.
Mitchell Starc serves this full and on middle, swinging in, Theunis de Bruyn looks to work it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls towards square leg. A leg bye is taken. Thers is an appeal for LBW, but turned down. Pat Cummins decides against the review after having a chat with Alex Carey.
On a length and around leg, Sarel Erwee misses his flick again as the ball deflects off his thigh pads towards point.