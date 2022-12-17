Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: An aggressive Travis Head put Australia in charge after the first day of the opening Test against South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. After bowling out the visitors for 152 on the stroke of tea, Head came to the crease with the Australian score a precarious 27-3. But on a wicket that all batters found difficult to score on, Head looked a different class, smashing an unbeaten 78 from just 77 deliveries. At the close Australia were 145-5 after nightwatchman Scott Boland was dismissed last ball of the day, trailing by just seven runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test Match between Australia vs South Africa straight from The Gabba, Brisbane:



Featured Video Of The Day

Croatia Ready For FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final Against Argentina