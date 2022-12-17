Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Australia were 145-5 at stumps on Day 1
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Travis Head played brilliantly on Day 1.© AFP
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: An aggressive Travis Head put Australia in charge after the first day of the opening Test against South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. After bowling out the visitors for 152 on the stroke of tea, Head came to the crease with the Australian score a precarious 27-3. But on a wicket that all batters found difficult to score on, Head looked a different class, smashing an unbeaten 78 from just 77 deliveries. At the close Australia were 145-5 after nightwatchman Scott Boland was dismissed last ball of the day, trailing by just seven runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test Match between Australia vs South Africa straight from The Gabba, Brisbane:
1st Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 17, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
145/5 (33.1)
SA
152
The Gabba, Brisbane
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.37
% chance to win
AUS 76%
Draw 3%
SA 21%
Batsman
Travis Head
78 (77)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
50/2 (11.1)
Anrich Nortje
37/2 (8)
Right then. That's it from Day 1. Australia still trail by 7 runs but now just have 5 wickets left in hand. The morning session on Day 2 will be very crucial and would provide us with a more clear picture as to which side has the upper hand. The first ball will be at 5.50 am IST (12.20 am GMT) on 18th December, but as you all know you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
South Africa surely deserves a pat on the back for a remarkable performance. One would've thought it to be a walk in the park for Australia to cut down the deficit of 152 runs but it turned out to be an enticing affair. The Proteas' seamers caused a lot of problems to the top order. They kept asking the right questions and got rid of the top three in a blink of an eye. South Africa later lost some control as they were unable to maintain good lines and lengths. Eventually, at the cusp of Stumps, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada provided a wicket each to send half of the Australian side back into the pavilion.
This has been some great counterattacking cricket by the hosts! Australia were in all sorts of trouble when they lost their top three batters cheaply. At one stage they were teetering at 27/3 inside 10 overs. Not the start they would've envisioned for themselves. One would have thought that Australia could find it difficult to put a fightback from an early setback but Smith and Head surely had other ideas. Travis Head started his innings cautiously but once he got his eye in, there was no stopping him. He raced away to 78 off 77 balls, while Smith enjoyed playing the second-fiddle. They stitched together a stand of 117 runs before Smith slipped up. Scott Boland came in as the nightwatchman to play a couple of remaining overs but he couldn't control his itch and ended up nicking one behind to conclude the day.
Oh boy! What an entertaining Day 1 of a Test match this turned out to be. We saw a total of 15 wickets fall throughout the day. This game is surely moving at a rapid pace. The Proteas started their day on the back foot but have managed to crawl back into the match with an influential outing with the ball in hand.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! South Africa have ended this session strongly and are back in this game which has swung like a pendulum. Kagiso Rabada gets an extended spell and is asked to ball the last over before Stumps and he delivers. He serves this on a good length and outside the off stump. Scott Boland gets forward to block this but the ball deviates slightly after pitching. Takes a faint outside edge as it goes through to Kyle Verreynne behind the wicket and Australia have lost half their side. The umpires have decided to call for Stumps and South Africa head to the dressing room with a spring in their step.
On a good length and just outside off. Travis Head blocks this solidly to end the penultimate over before stumps with a dot ball.
A length ball, around the hips. Boland flicks it to square leg for one. He gets off strike and the crowd gives him a massive cheer.
This has taken off the surface! Nasty delivery as it is bowled back of a length and outside off. Scott Boland fends it awkwardly towards point.
Bangs this in short a way outside the off stump. Scott Boland swings hard at the ball but misses. Is he a night watchman or a pinch hitter?
Scott Boland is the new batter in.