 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Shane Warne Bowled A Wicked Leg-Break To Castle Saeed Anwar 20 Years Ago. Watch Video

Updated: 19 November 2019 14:14 IST

Shane Warne has some legendary deliveries and among them was this, the one he bowled to Pakistan's Saeed Anwar almost 20 years ago to the day.

Shane Warne Bowled A Wicked Leg-Break To Castle Saeed Anwar 20 Years Ago. Watch Video
Shane Warne celebrates Saeed Anwar's wicket in Hobart in 1999. © Twitter

Twenty years ago, when Australia took on Pakistan in Hobart, what unfolded was a classic. The match is remembered mostly for the resilient partnership between Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist, who scored fourth innings tons to help Australia famously chase down 369. But the match produced a moment of magic from Shane Warne, who deceived Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar with a wicked leg-break to dismiss him in Pakistan's second innings. Shane Warne went on to take a 5-wicket haul in the inning.

Watch Warne's wizardry to beat Anwar here:

Pakistan folded for 222 in the first innings, and a 97 from Michael Slater and a half-century from Justin Langer put Australia in a strong position, but Saqlain Mushtaq had other plans. Not only did he remove Slater and Langer, he went on to take six wickets in the innings as he ran through the Australian tail. Australia finished their first innings with a slender 24-run advantage.

At 122-2, Pakistan were looking dangerous, with Saeed Anwar, who was out for a duck in the first innings, going strong at 78. Cue, Shane Warne.

Bowling around the wicket to the left-hander, Warne floated it at a good length, well wide of off stump. Anwar, who had seen the width, was looking to drive, taking a step forward. But the ball spun in wildly, leaving Anwar scrambling and the stump flying.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shane Warne Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Shane Warne Given 12-Month Driving Ban, Fined For Speeding Offences
Shane Warne Given 12-Month Driving Ban, Fined For Speeding Offences
Steve Smith Best In Tests, Virat Kohli "Takes The Cake" Across Formats: Shane Warne
Steve Smith Best In Tests, Virat Kohli "Takes The Cake" Across Formats: Shane Warne
Shane Warne Blasts Former England Wicketkeeper For "Silly And Immature Behaviour"
Shane Warne Blasts Former England Wicketkeeper For "Silly And Immature Behaviour"
Shane Warne Says World Cup Final Overthrow Should Have Been A Dead Ball
Shane Warne Says World Cup Final Overthrow Should Have Been A Dead Ball
Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer To Be Steve Smith
Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer To Be Steve Smith's "Biggest Challenge" In Ashes
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.