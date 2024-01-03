Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Australia aim to keep their start solid against Pakistan on the second day of the third and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts will resume their innings at 6 for 0, trailing Pakistan by 307 runs. David Warner (6 not out) and Usman Khawaja (0 not out) will aim to hold both the ends tight. Earlier, top knocks from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal helped Pakistan post 313 despite a five-wicket haul from Pat Cummins. Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost back-to-back wickets before Rizwan smashed 88 runs. Later, Jamal gave the finishing touch with his knock of 82 runs. (Live Scorecard)