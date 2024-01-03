Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Australia aim to keep their start solid against Pakistan on the second day of the third and final Test
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Australia aim to keep their start solid against Pakistan on the second day of the third and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts will resume their innings at 6 for 0, trailing Pakistan by 307 runs. David Warner (6 not out) and Usman Khawaja (0 not out) will aim to hold both the ends tight. Earlier, top knocks from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal helped Pakistan post 313 despite a five-wicket haul from Pat Cummins. Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost back-to-back wickets before Rizwan smashed 88 runs. Later, Jamal gave the finishing touch with his knock of 82 runs. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023/24, Jan 03, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
6/0 (1.0)
PAK
313
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
David Warner
6 (6)
Usman Khawaja
0* (0)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
6/0 (1)
AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates
Right then, Australia are 307 runs behind and will begin their innings fresh on Day 2 with their two openers. David Warner will once again be in the spotlight but so will this whole game as Pakistan will try to come hard at the Aussies and pick up early wickets. Join us on Thursday at 5 am IST (11.30 pm GMT) for all the action. However, you can also catch our build-up to Day 2 which will begin a lot sooner. Cheers!
After the Lunch interval, Mohammad Rizwan shifted gears extremely well and took on Nathan Lyon which allowed Agha Salman to settle in and the pair put on 96 big runs to get Pakistan out of trouble. However, Australia came back strongly and picked up wickets right before Tea and Rizwan fell short of a hundred by 12 runs. There was some resistance after Tea but once again skipper Pat Cummins ripped through the next three wickets in quick succession, leaving Pakistan at 227/9. With everything stacked against him, Aamer Jamal played one of the knocks of the series as he went on a rampage on scored 82 runs before eventually bowing out.
Day 1 started with Shan Masood opting to bat first on a ground where the average first innings total was above 400 runs in recent times but there was early movement for the pacers and the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took advantage of that. Each of them picked up a wicket in the first over and Pakistan lost both their openers for a duck each. Babar Azam and Shan Masood then looked good but the Australian skipper came in and sent Babar packing with a big indipper. The battle though became exciting when Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan started to counter attack. Mitchell Marsh broke that stand too and Pakistan had to rebuild again.
That's it, David Warner has successfully negotiated the over and he walks back to a big round of applause from his family, his teammates and the whole 34,000-plus SCG crowd. What an engrossing day of Test cricket we have just witnessed and after a lot of ebbs and flows, it will be Pakistan who will go into Day 2 with a much more positive mindset as they really got out of a hole and posted a decent score on the board.
And that's a wrap for the first day! Fuller and wide outside off, David Warner lunges ahead and defends it straight back to the bowler. He gets a huge reception and roar for that. And it's Stumps on Day 1.
Oh, how has that missed the stumps? On a fuller length at the sticks, David Warner moves back and gets a bottom edge which goes off the pads and just bounces over the stumps. Warner had no idea where that one went but he will be very happy to have survived there.
Fuller and aiming at the off stump, David Warner strides ahead and defends it to cover.
Fuller this time at leg stump, David Warner flicks it with his wrists through the gap between mid-wicket and square leg for a double.
Dragged length just around off, David Warner rocks back again and pushes it to point.
FOUR! Now that's some start to his final Test match! Sajid Khan bowls it short first up, outside off, David Warner rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary off the very first delivery.