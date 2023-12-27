Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live:A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne on Tuesday
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live:A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne on Tuesday against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack. At stumps, he was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls and Travis Head was not out on nine after nearly three hours' play were lost to rain. Pakistan's bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26). (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023, Dec 26, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
187/3 (66.0)
PAK
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.83
Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne
44* (120)
Travis Head
9 (19)
Bowler
Mir Hamza
27/0 (15)
Agha Salman
5/1 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live
There was a brief rain break in between but Pakistan kept it tight after the break as well. Marnus Labuschagne survived a couple of LBW shouts but Smith didn't as he edged one to the keeper. Right now, Marnus Labuschagne looks in full control of his innings and he will hope to build a strong partnership with Head on Day 2 while Pakistan will hope to keep hitting those lengths, find some swing and get wickets as quickly as possible. Join us half an hour earlier for Day 2 at 4.30 am IST (11 pm GMT) and for the build up as well. Cheers!
A decent start to the Boxing Day Test match. Both teams will be happy at the moment. Pakistan asked Australia to bat first and once again, the veteran duo of Usman Khawaja and David Warner gave a wonderful start to their team. The ball swung both ways but Australia were disciplined while batting however, just at the stroke of Lunch, David Warner went for a big drive and edged it to slip. Pakistan started the post-lunch session on a bright note, keeping the pressure intact and got the other opener as well.
Fuller and on middle, Labuschagne uses his feet and plays it to mid on for a quick single. That will be STUMPS!
Tossed up on middle, Labuschagne turns it to square leg.
Fuller and on middle, Labuschagne defends.
Flighted, outside off and fuller. Head goes for the big booming drive and gets an outside edge to the left of second slip. The fielder did got a hand on it but it brushes past to third man. Chance.
Flat and outside off. Head leans and taps it to point.
Tossed up, outside off. Head pushes it to cover.
Full and outside off, shapes in. Labuschagne gets inside the line and blocks it out.
This one lands outside off and shapes away. Labuschagne covers his stumps and lets it go.