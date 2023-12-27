Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 Live:A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne on Tuesday against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack. At stumps, he was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls and Travis Head was not out on nine after nearly three hours' play were lost to rain. Pakistan's bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26). (LIVE SCORECARD)

