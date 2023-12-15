Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2, Live: Australia will resume the second day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at 346/5.
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates:Australia will resume the second day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at 346/5. Currently, Mitchell Marsh (15*) and Alex Carey (14*) standing unbeaten at the crease for Australia. Earlier on Day 1, Australia had a great start with David Warner scoring 164. Apart from him, Usman Khawaja scored 41 while Travis Head smashed 40 runs. For Pakistan, Aamer Jamal scalped two wickets. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023, Dec 14, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
346/5 (84.0)
PAK
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.12
Batsman
Mitchell Marsh
15 (31)
Alex Carey
14* (32)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
75/1 (19)
Khurram Shahzad
62/1 (17)
AUS vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates
Right then, that is it from this eventful Day 1 of the 'West Test' where Australia find themselves in a strong position while Pakistan did pull things back a bit but still needs to do a lot of work. Day 2 will start on 15th December, Friday at 7.50 am IST (2.20 am GMT), but as you know, you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia is up for a chat! He expresses it was close to a perfect day. Continues that they weren't sure about what to do at the toss, but says they are content with how things unfolded. He praises David Warner and says that he is a legendary player and he's being aggressive, putting the pressure back on Pakistan. Adds that he's making it look easier than it is and it was a brilliant inning from him. Concludes by saying that another 100-150 runs would be great.
In the second session, Pakistan started well with both pacers troubling the batters. Shaheen Afridi drew first blood by getting rid of Usman Khawaja while Faheem Ashraf dismissed Marnus Labuschagne cheaply as well. However, they allowed the hosts to build up a couple of partnerships before and after Tea. Warner smashed his 26th Test century to silence the critics while Steven Smith and Travis Head also contributed well but both will be disappointed about not converting their starts. Khurram Shahzad struggled with No Balls in both sessions but got Smith as his first Test wicket while Aamer Jamal removed Head. Warner was dropped on 104 and also survived a stumping chance, and went on to punish the visitors even more as he scored 164 runs before falling victim to short ball tactics eventually giving away his wicket to Aamer Jamal. Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey stood strong out in the middle till the end negotiating a few overs from the second new ball as well, and they will look to add more runs to make this already big total, even bigger.
The two Aussie openers proved Pat Cummins' decision to bat first correct as they went aggressively right from the start. They did survive a few scares and Usman Khawaja was also dropped by Abdullah Shafique early on which proved to be a bit costly for the visitors. David Warner and Khawaja added over 100 runs before Lunch with the former registering a quick-fire fifty as well which put the hosts in a commanding position. The Pakistani pacers struggled with their line and lengths and their lead bowler, Shaheen Afridi went for a few too many runs. They were able to find some rhythm just before the end of the first session with Agha Salman also using his off-breaks well to check the runs but without any rewards.
A fantastic Day 1 for the Aussies comes to an end! The highlight was of course the smashing big daddy hundred from the 'Pocket Dynamo', David Warner. He also went past Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke to break into the top 5 leading run-scorers for Australia in Test cricket. That exceptional knock helped the Aussies to end the Day with 346 runs with still half their side left to bat. Pakistan were outplayed in the first session but in the next two sessions, they were able to pull things back a bit especially after Tea. The visitors will look to make early inroads on Day 2 to get through to the lower order of the hosts and wrap things up as quickly as possible.
Excellent delivery to end the day! Khurram Shahzad bowls it on a good length, slanting back in, just outside off, Mitchell Marsh is made to play at the delivery but the ball moves away enough to beat the bat again. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!
Delivers it outside off again, on a good length, Mitchell Marsh shoulders arms to the delivery.
Sharp delivery! On a hard length, on off, Mitchell Marsh stays back looking at the shortness of the delivery. The ball shoots off the deck and catches the shoulder of the bat. Marsh does well to defend it with soft hands as the ball rolls towards gully.
Peach of a delivery! Serves it on a length, angling in on the fifth stump line, Mitchell Marsh presents a straight bat to keep it out but the ball straightens off the deck and Marsh gets beaten on the outside edge.
Lands it outside off again, on a length, Mitchell Marsh is not bothered it and lets the ball pass.
On a good length but a bit too wide outside off, left alone by Mitchell Marsh.
Beauty to end the over! Pitches this one in the channel on off, on a length, Alex Carey gets drawn forward in defence but the ball nips away late and goes past the outside edge.
FOUR! Easy pickings! Shaheen Afridi tries a bit too hard and ends up slipping this one down leg, on a fuller length, Alex Carey does not miss out as he rolls his wrists and glances it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Slanting into the batter, on a good length, on the pads, Alex Carey's head falls over to the off side as he fails to clip it away. He gets pinged on the front pad and there is half a shout by Shaheen Afridi. He does not get much support from the keeper and the slip cordon as the ball looked to clearly going down leg.
A bit too full by Shaheen Afridi, on off, Alex Carey firms the drive back to the bowler.
Honing in at the stumps, on a length, Alex Carey gets on the front foot and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
Angling across, on a good length, in the corridor of uncertainty, Alex Carey presses forward and lifts his bat to let it through.
On the sixth stump line, on a length, Mitchell Marsh watches it all the way through and lets the ball go to the keeper.
On a good length, on off, Mitchell Marsh pushes this one off the back foot towards cover.
Angling back into the right-hander, on a back of a length, on middle, Mitchell Marsh stays back in his crease but gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball thuds into his thigh pad.