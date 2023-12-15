Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates:Australia will resume the second day of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at 346/5. Currently, Mitchell Marsh (15*) and Alex Carey (14*) standing unbeaten at the crease for Australia. Earlier on Day 1, Australia had a great start with David Warner scoring 164. Apart from him, Usman Khawaja scored 41 while Travis Head smashed 40 runs. For Pakistan, Aamer Jamal scalped two wickets. (Live Scorecard)