Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Live Updates: England Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Australia
Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI
AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live: England opt to bowl vs Australia© AFP
Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Live Updates:England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The hosts have already sealed the series after winning the first two games. Australia won the first game by 6 wickets, while the side bagged the second game by 72 runs. Steven Smith is the top run-getter in the series with 174 runs under his belt, while Adam Zampa is the highest wicket-taker with 7 scalps to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the 3rd ODI between Australia and England, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne:
3rd ODI, England in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Nov 22, 2022
Play In Progress
AUS
15/0 (3.5)
ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.91
% chance to win
AUS 57%
ENG 43%
Batsman
Travis Head
10* (15)
David Warner
3 (8)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
8/0 (2)
David Willey
7/0 (1.5)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates
Five dots in a row now! Back of a length and on off, Head guides it to point.
Well bowled again! Length and on off, hint of movement away. Head keeps it out.
Another one on a length and around off, Head defends.
That is a beauty! Not a lot you can do with that one. Length and this starts around middle and off. Shapes away. Head is beaten all ends up as he tries to defend.
Good length and on off, Head looks to drive, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Just short and just wide! All the luck favoring the hosts so far! On a length, Warner looks to hit it on the up but does so uppishly and more off the splice. It lobs to the right of mid off. The fielder dives but it lands just short of the fielder who makes decent half-stop. Two still taken. A testing over then from Woakes.
Back of a length and on off, Warner plays it to covers.
Slightly fuller and gets it to tail back in a little. Warner defends it to mid on.
Good length and just outside off, left alone.
On the pads, Head works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
A LOUD APPEAL AND THE FINGER IS RAISED! Head is given out LBW but he reviews. It could be high and the pitching could also be an issue. Could turn out to be a good review. No bat but it is pitching outside leg. NOT OUT! Head survives to fight another day. Good review in the end. This lands around leg and goes on with the angle. Head goes back and looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Celebrations are cut short.
A dot to end! The over could have had a wicket in it but instead goes for 7! The last ball is on a length and around off, defended.
Well left! Length and outside off, nice shape away, Warner watches it go to the keeper.
A quick run! On middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.
Shot but well fielded! Fuller and on middle, Head pushes it back to the bowler firmly. Willey does well to get down and stop it.
WIDE! A lot of siwng now, this though is well outside off. Left alone. Wided.
EDGED BUT DROPPED! That was a sharp chance but a chance. Not taken by Liam Dawson! This is full and well wide outside off. Head throws his bat at it, it flies off the outside edge towards second slip. Dawson leaps and looks to take it above his head but the ball bursts through and goes down to the third man fence for the first boundary of the game.
WIDE! This one is down the leg side now. Head looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Goes really full, not a lot of movement, it is on off and Head jams it out towards cover. Not a lot of swing for the bowlers so far. We saw in the T20 World Cup, there was a lot of movement for the bowlers on this wicket but not here so far.
Three to end a good first over for the Aussies! On the pads, this is clipped past square leg for three.