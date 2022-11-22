Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Live Updates:England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The hosts have already sealed the series after winning the first two games. Australia won the first game by 6 wickets, while the side bagged the second game by 72 runs. Steven Smith is the top run-getter in the series with 174 runs under his belt, while Adam Zampa is the highest wicket-taker with 7 scalps to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of the 3rd ODI between Australia and England, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne:

