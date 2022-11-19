Australia vs England, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat
Australia vs England, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Australia stand-in captain Josh Hazlewood won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Hazlewood is leading Australia in the second ODI as Pat Cummins has been rested. Australia aim to clinch series as they face England in the second ODI. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by 6 wickets in Adelaide. They restricted the Three Lions to 287 for 9 in 50 overs despite Dawid Malan's 134. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa had clinched three wickets each. The side then chased down the total in 46.5 overs with 6 wickets in hand. David Warner (86) and Steve Smith (80 not out) were the top run-scorers for Australia in the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
So, both the captains have decided to take some rest and we have Moeen Ali and Josh Hazlewood taking over the captaincy role.
England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (WK), Moeen Ali (C) (In for Jos Buttler), Chris Woakes (In for Chris Jordan), Sam Curran (In for Luke Wood), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid (In for Olly Stone).
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Marsh (In for Cameron Green), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (C) (In for Pat Cummins).
TOSS - Australia have won the toss and they have ELECTED TO BAT FIRST.
England were a bit rusty and with some senior players resting, they could not match up to the intensity of the Aussies. Dawid Malan though was brilliant and managed to take them to a healthy total with his fantastic century. Their bowlers too looked short of answers against some quality Australian batters and it is an area they need to work on ahead of the ODI World Cup next year. However, England have all the quality to make a strong comeback and we might see a more closer and an intense encounter here. Will England level the series? Or will Australia manage to take an unassailable lead of 2-0? Let’s find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
This series is also the start of a new era in ODI cricket for Australia as Pat Cummins has taken over the leadership role. Cummins himself has not been at his best lately but showed some good signs in the opening game. The bowling group as a whole was quite impressive but they would like to be more clinical as they gave away way too many runs after putting England under the pump early in the match. On the batting front, the top 3 batters got fifties and the fluency that Steven Smith showed would be particularly pleasing for the management and Australian fans. Expect Australia to come up with another strong performance in this game.
The caravan moves to Sydney for the second ODI of the 3-match ODI series between Australia and England. Having emerged victorious at Adelaide in the first ODI, the hosts hold a 1-0 lead heading into the second ODI. Australia will be hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with a win in Sydney, whereas England will look to bounce back with a win in the second ODI and take the series to a decider in Melbourne. Opting to bowl first in the first ODI, Pat Cummins along with his new ball compatriot Mitchell Starc put England in some early trouble. Dawid Malan helped England recover and reach a challenging total with a solid century. English new-ball bowlers failed to replicate their counterparts while defending the total. With contributions from David Warner, Travis Head and Steven Smith, Australia cruised to the total to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The English captain, Jos Buttler, hinted in the post-match interview that they are open to making changes throughout the series. England looked handicapped without a proper sixth bowling option in the first game. Having rested Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran in the first ODI, the visitors will look to bolster the bowling attack by bringing in some of those rested players. With Sydney traditionally being a batting-friendly wicket, it will be interesting to see who England bring in for the second ODI. On the other hand, Australia looked settled in the first ODI and will look to stick with the same team. Will Australia seal the series in Sydney, or will England, the recently crowned Men's T20 World Cup champions, force a series decider? We shall find out together.