Australia vs England, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Australia stand-in captain Josh Hazlewood won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Hazlewood is leading Australia in the second ODI as Pat Cummins has been rested. Australia aim to clinch series as they face England in the second ODI. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by 6 wickets in Adelaide. They restricted the Three Lions to 287 for 9 in 50 overs despite Dawid Malan's 134. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa had clinched three wickets each. The side then chased down the total in 46.5 overs with 6 wickets in hand. David Warner (86) and Steve Smith (80 not out) were the top run-scorers for Australia in the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

