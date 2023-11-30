Australian women's cricket team star Jess Jonassen shared an extremely emotional moment from her wedding with partner Sarah Wearn with a special connection to her father. Jonassen's father died in 2021 due to cancer and the both of them shared an extremely close bond. Jonassen, whose marriage with Wearn was postponed twice, finally tied the knot in 2023 and she claimed that her father's spirit was present on her special day. Jonassen said that her father was fond of ladybugs and she even got a tattoo of a ladybug on her wrist. During the wedding photoshoot, she was left emotional when she spotted a ladybug where they were sitting and the six-time world champion could not control her emotions.

"Dad was such a significant part of my life, or even in my career, that I have daily reminders of his passing,' she told ABC Sport.

“I've actually got a tattoo of a ladybug on my wrist. That's our family's way of symbolising him. For some reason, he just loved ladybugs and at random times, a ladybug will just come and land on me.”

“Believe it or not, there actually was. We were at our second photoshoot location and I was standing just behind Sarah and there was something on the back of her blazer, and I just went to brush it off but, when I finally looked closer, there was actually a ladybug.”

“I got it on my wrist and I showed her and our photographer, he was almost crying because his ancestry believe that people pass and they come back to you and have these little touch points and moments. We sort of joke that Dad was never going to miss out on something like that,” she added.

Advertisement