Australia's left-handed opener Usman Khawaja admits Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's unusual bowling action initially feels awkward, but with constant exposure to facing him, it becomes easier to handle. "I mean, when you first face him, it's just his action. It's a different, bizarre kind of action as his release point is very different than other bowlers. It's just a bit further up. So a lot of guys release the ball from near the popping crease. (Against Bumrah) it feels like he gets a bit further out just with his front braced leg and pushes the ball out," said Khawaja to Fox Sports on Thursday.

"So it feels like it comes out and then gets there a lot quicker than you expect it. It's just once you get used to the action, it's fine. I played against him a lot. Not to say that he can't give me out on the first ball."

"I mean anyone can. But it's one of those things where the first time you face him, it's very awkward and then when you get a little bit of rhythm it gets better. But he's still a class bowler," he added.

Bumrah has picked 32 wickets in seven games on his two Test-tour trips to Australia so far, both of which have resulted in 2-1 victories for India. He is expected to play a crucial role yet again when the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series begins in Perth on November 22, followed by games in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

Khawaja also feels the threat posed by the Indian attack extends beyond Bumrah alone, despite their missing pacer Mohammed Shami, who is on a comeback trail in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

"Everyone talks about Jasprit, but they actually have a lot of other good bowlers. I think (Mohammed) Siraj is a very good bowler. He's a very good bowler to both right-handers and left-handers. When (Mohammed) Shami was fit, when he was playing those series, he was a very good bowler. He was very underrated. No one really talked about him.”

“And then they got good spinners lining up, too, which really complements their fast bowlers. So for me, it's never; I'm just not thinking about Jasprit Bumrah. You want to ask me where you think - I'm not thinking about where he is getting me out.”

“I'm thinking about where am I scoring runs against him. And I'm sure all good batsmen would tell you exactly the same thing because if he misses, well, then I'm coming and then if he bowls good stuff, then I'll respect that. So that's just Test cricket," he said.

