An unprecedented suspension might be coming the way of Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne, after he was involved in a heated altercation with an umpire in a T20 game in Australia on Wednesday. The 30-year-old batter, playing in the T20 Max tournament, lost his cool and was visibly frustrated at a decision made by the umpire during the game. His aggressive behaviour towards the umpire led to him being charged with umpire dissent after the game, but he could end up having to serve a ban.

In a match between Redlands and Valleys in the T20 Max tournament, Redlands captain Labuschagne had protested a decision by an umpire to rule Valleys batter Hugh Weibgen not out, calling it a bump ball. However, Labuschagne, convinced that it was a fair catch, had adamantly argued.

The 2023 World Cup winner continued arguing even after the next ball, prompting the umpires to instruct him to walk away.

Later, the umpires could be spotted gathering in the middle of the pitch, with the commentators speculating that it was a discussion regarding Labuschagne's conduct.

Having been charged with level 2 umpire dissent, Labuschagne will have to attend a tribunal hearing where he could be handed a ban.

How will a ban impact Labuschagne?

A ban for South Africa-born Labuschagne will likely not impact his participation for Australia in the upcoming limited-overs tour of England. Labuschagne has been picked for the five-match ODI series, starting from September 19 at Trent Bridge.

However, with Queensland having named Labuschagne their captain for the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield season, a suspension for him in domestic cricket could hurt them.

Labuschagne - who was unbeaten at the crease as Australia beat India in the 2023 World Cup Final - has an average of 37.63 in ODI cricket, while his Test average is almost 50.