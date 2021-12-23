Aaron Finch has had a great stint as captain of Australia in limited-overs cricket over the past few years. Finch endured a tough time after taking over the reins of the team in ODIs and T20Is as the Aussies lost several bilateral series. But the team started responding to Finch's style of captaincy soon and the opening batter led from the front with the bat as he guided the Aussies to the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Australia were the defending champions in the tournament but no one gave them a chance of making the final four. But Finch led the side brilliantly to help the team earn a respectable finish.

Two years on, he achieved what no other Australian captain had till date. His poor run with the bat notwithstanding, Finch led Australia to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title last month. The victory meant, Australia became the fifth team after India, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to have won all three major ICC trophies (ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC T20 World Cup).

Finch, who is currently watching his Aussie teammates dominate England in the Ashes, from the sidelines, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of his old bats that he used to play with as a kid. The swashbuckling batter added that he found them in his "dad's shed".

"Just found my old bats from when I was a kid in dads shed!! What was your favourite old bat?"

Just found my old bats from when I was a kid in dads shed!! What was your favourite old bat? pic.twitter.com/A5qVHLzf73 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 23, 2021

Australia's win in the T20 World Cup sets them up for the next edition of the global T20 tournament, which will be held next year in their own backyard.

Promoted

The Aussies won the last global title that took place at home, the 2015 ICC World Cup, and Finch would be eager to continue with this new found success in the shortest format of the game.