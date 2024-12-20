Australian cricket's domestic One-Day Cup was Friday renamed the Dean Jones Trophy to honour a pioneer of the 50-over game. Jones, who died of a heart attack in India in 2020 aged 59, was one of Australia's greatest ODI players. He scored 6,068 runs across 164 appearances in the format, which he was widely credited with revolutionising with his attacking approach. "He was a World Cup winner, an innovator and possessed one of the best records in 50-over cricket for the era that he played," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

"We are delighted to acknowledge his legacy in perpetuity by naming our premier one-day domestic competition in his honour."

Cricket Australia added that the player of the tournament final in March would receive the Michael Bevan Medal, named after another of the world's finest one-day batsmen.

