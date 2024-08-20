Australia cricket great Michael Slater, who has been in custody since April for domestic violence charges, has made a despareate bail plea. The television commentator and former batter is accused of assaulting and choking a woman during an alleged violent tirade. Slater also allegedly sent her multiple abusive messages. Slater played 74 Test matches from 1993-2001, chalking up more than 5,000 runs for Australia including 14 centuries. He also played 42 One-Day Internationals before retiring from all cricket in 2004.

In a fresh bail on Tuesday, Slater's legal team told court that he secured a spot in a residential rehabilitation clinic in NSW.

Barrister Greg McGuire also said his client Slater would 'leave the state completely' to seek treatment in case of a bail. They are also ready for restrictions on alcohol and orders not to contact the complainant.

"There is a very real danger he (Slater) will have spent too much time in custody by the time the matter is disposed of," Mr McGuire said.

"The proposed conditions are he go to the Sydney clinic until such time as they are satisfied with his ability to leave. He's now faced the consequences of his behaviour....spending 4.5 months in custody."

Earlier, Slater reportedly collapsed in an Australian court in April after being refused bail on more than a dozen charges. The 54-year-old had to be helped to his feet by court staff after falling to the floor when a Queensland magistrate turned down his bail application, local media reported.

Earlier, bail was refused by Supreme Court Justice Paul Freeburn, who said Slater had a history of domestic violence. "The offences alleged are supported by some evidence, and are sustained and persistence," he had said then. "The risk of further or continued offending cannot be ignored."

Justice Freeburn said Slater had a long history of mental health conditions and had been diagnosed with ADHD, major depressive disorder, insomnia, alcohol use disorder and borderline personality disorder.

With AFP inputs