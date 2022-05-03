Newly appointed Australian men's cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald has spoken about the possibility of Glenn Maxwell getting a recall in Test cricket and why he wasn't handed a recall in whites for the tour of Sri Lanka. McDonald said that Maxwell's name was discussed ahead of the tour to Pakistan too and his ability to score runs in the sub-continent and the spin bowling option ensures he is always in the mix.

“There's always a contemplation (for picking Maxwell),” McDonald told SEN's Whateley.

“I think with 32 players being there at the one time, all options are still open. Clearly COVID has influenced a lot of tours as well, so you never know what's going to happen.

Maxwell scored a century in the Ranchi Test on Australia's last tour of India and his ability to contribute with the ball is also a factor that can help him get a recall in whites.

“He's got a great record in the sub-continent – and India in particular with that hundred at Ranchi, he can give us off-spin.

“There was a small discussion around what it potentially looked like, but I think the reward for the team that went to Pakistan and the squad that went about its work, it was always going to be difficult to change that way of playing,” McDonald said.

Maxwell is currently playing in the IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman.