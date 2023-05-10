The 2023 World Cup will be a big affair for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team. Having not won an ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni, hosts India would be eager to end that drought. India head coach Rahul Dravid has already said that they have narrowed down to 17-18 players - amongst whom the World Cup squad is likely to be picked up. "We've narrowed it down to 17-18 players, we have a few guys who are recovering from injuries and might come into the mix, depending on the time frame of their recoveries," Dravid said in March.

England are the defending champions of the ODI World Cup while New Zealand are the runner-up. Along with India, the Australian cricket team will also be one of the main contenders for the marquee event.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to be one of the mainstays in the Australian squad for the 2023 World Cup. Marsh is currently playing in the IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals and gave a hilarious response when asked to make an 'early prediction' for the World Cup in India.



"Australia undefeated, defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all out 65," Mitchell Marsh replied with a smile in a DC podcast.

The 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5 with the final taking place on November 19, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. The report further stated that the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has shortlisted around 12 venues for the tournament and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The other venues are - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. The competition will have 48 matches across 46 days with 10 teams fighting it out for the coveted trophy.