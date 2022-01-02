Daniil Medvedev, World No.2, is gearing up for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2022, starting from January 17 in Melbourne. The US Open champion is currently leading defending champions Russia in the ATP Cup in Sydney. However, Medvedev's preparations got off to the worst possible start as he was stunned by France's Ugo Humbert in his opening match on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Medvedev still managed to grab eyeballs, unleashing an incredible forehand against the Frenchman.

The shot came in the second set when Humbert was serving to stay in touch with Medvedev, who had won the first set 7-6, and was leading 3-2 in the second.

Humbert tried to force him wide on the court, but the Russian somehow managed to squeeze one in with a fine forehand, leaving the Frenchman, as well as the crowd inside the ANZ Stadium in disbelief.

A video of Medvedev's incredible forehand was posted by ATP Cup's official Twitter handle.

"Has he squeezed it? How has he done that," the commentator can be heard saying in the video.

Despite his early dominance, Medvedev was stunned by Humbert in a match that lasted nearly three hours (2:55 mins).

The Frenchman rallied from a set down to pull off a shock upset and won the match 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

Medvedev slammed 14 aces but also made seven double faults as compared to Humbert's two.

Medvedev will look to bounce back in his next game, which will be against Australia's Alex de Minaur on Tuesday.