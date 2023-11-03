Assam will be up against Baroda in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 on November 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST. The Assam cricket team continued their impressive run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 by eliminating Kerala in the quarter-finals, following a victory over Bengal in the pre-quarterfinals. Assam earned their pre-quarterfinal berth by securing the third position in Group B, winning 20 points from seven matches with five wins and two losses. The all-rounder Riyan Parag has been a standout performer for the Assam side throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Baroda delivered a thrilling performance to defeat Mumbai by a three-wicket margin and secured their place in the semi-finals. Earlier, Baroda won a direct spot in the quarter-finals as the best second-placed team in the competition. The side led by Krunal Pandya finished second in Group A, winning 20 points from seven matches, with six victories and a single defeat.

Assam vs Baroda pitch report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is a bowler-friendly track. The surface at the Mohali stadium tends to help pacers generate pace and bounce. Batters can play their shot as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 160.

Bowling first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

Advertisement

The venue is suited for bowlers. Pack your fantasy team with bowling all-rounders.

ASM vs BRD weather report

The temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with 27 per cent humidity.

ASM vs BRD Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Advertisement

Riyan Parag: Assam batter Riyan Parag has scored 502 runs in nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at an average of 100.4 and with a strike rate of 186.62. He has smashed seven fifties and has the top score of 76 not out. With the ball, Riyan Parag has taken 11 wickets in nine matches. His best spell for this season is 3/9.

Krunal Pandya: Baroda's Krunal Pandya has amassed 270 runs in eight matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this season. He has a strike rate of 131.71 and averages 90. He also has three half-centuries to his name in this campaign.

Atit Sheth: The bowler from Baroda has taken 15 wickets in seven matches so far at an average of 11.73. Atit Sheth's 4/29 is his finest bowling performance of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Akash Sengupta:The Assam bowler is the second-highest wicket-take for his team in the competition. The right-arm pacer has bagged 10 wickets in nine matches. His best figures in the tournament are 3/29.

Assam vs Baroda squads

Assam:Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag (c), Erik Roy (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit

Baroda: Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya (c), Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad (wk), Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi (wk), Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

ASM vs BRD Fantasy team

Wicket-Keeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Bishal Roy, Rishav Das, Jyotsnil Singh

All-Rounders: Sourav Dey, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Atit Sheth, Akash Sengupta, Mrinmoy Dutta

Captain: Riyan Parag

Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya

Assam vs Baroda head-to-head record in T20s

Assam and Baroda have competed against each other on one occasion in T20s. While Baroda have won one match, Assam are yet to register a win over their rivals.

The solitary T20 contest has seen Baroda win one time. The highest score in this one encounter is 165 by Baroda while the lowest has been 116 by Assam.

The chasing side has lost one time in one match.

Assam vs Baroda T20 records

Highest score: Assam's total of 116/9 at Vadodara in 2016 is their highest score against Baroda in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Baroda's 165/8 at Vadodara in 2016 is their highest score against Assam in T20 cricket.

Assam vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 prediction

Baroda has won the solitary match against Assam in T20 cricket. On Saturday, Baroda will be favourites to beat Assam.