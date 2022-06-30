Former skipper Salman Butt is not happy with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja's decision to bring soil from Australia to prepare drop-in pitches in the country. Butt, who is currently serving as the head coach of the Singapore cricket team, feels that all types of pitches are available in Pakistan, and instead of importing soil from Australia, the management should use the soil from venues like Diamond Cricket Club (Islamabad) and Quetta, that offer good pace and bounce.

"All type of pitches are available in Pakistan. If you are looking for bounce and pace, use the soil from Diamond (Islamabad). The pitch in Quetta too has a lot of bounce and pace. Ask the chairman to go around and have a look at the pitches in Pakistan, instead of getting the soil from Australia," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"He should definitely have a look at the pitches and see analyse the reason behind the pace and bounce. In Quetta, the pitch is dry and the bowl travels fast. I don't know why they don't get this info. And even if they do, I don't know why do they have this obsession. But, if he is adamant, then let him import the soil," he added.

The PCB faced heavy criticism for producing lifeless tracks during Pakistan's historic home series against Australia earlier this year.

In fact, the pitch used for the first Test at Rawalpindi was rated as "below average" by ICC.

Pakistan eventually lost the three-match series 0-1.