Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming, India vs UAE Live Telecast: India have opted to bat against UAE in their Asia Cup Rising Stars opener in Doha on Friday. The India A side is being oached by Sunil Joshi, who joined the CoE as spin bowling coach last month after leaving Punjab Kings, while Apurva Desai and Pallav Vora will be the batting and fielding coaches, respectively. Some of the region's top young talents including Dunith Wellalage, Jitesh Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Allah Ghazanfar are playing in the event. (India vs UAE Live Updates)

When will the India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match will take place on Friday, November 14.

Where will the India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match start?

The India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match will start at 5:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match?

The India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match?

The India vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)