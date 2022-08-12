Former India batter Virender Sehwag trolled a Pakistan political analyst Zaid Hamid after the latter confused javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with cricketer Ashish Nehra in one of his Twitter posts. The post came after Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal for the country at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. Referring to this achievement, Hamid tweeted: "And what makes this victory even sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra. In the last competition, Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem. What a sweet revenge to come back."

As soon as this tweet went out, the Twitterati noticed how Hamid confused Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra. Former India batter Sehwag posted the screenshot of Hamid's tweet, and wrote: "Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill."

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

It is important to note that Hamid's Twitter account is blocked in India.

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem scripted few days back as he won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and as a result, he brought the country's first gold medal in the sport at the CWG.

In the final at the CWG, Nadeem pulled off a throw of 90.18m and hence he became the first South Asian to break the 90m mark.

Talking about Neeraj, he had missed the Commonwealth Games after sustaining an injury at the World Championships final, where he ended up winning a silver medal.

Arshad's coach Syed Hussain Bukhari earlier had said that he wishes to see Neeraj Chopra competing with Arshad at either Islamabad or Lahore. He also went on say that Neeraj is like their son and they will shower him with love if he ends up winning.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Bukhari said: "Most of the time, Arshad trains at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad and Lahore too, my wish is to see Arshad and Neeraj compete at a packed stadium in Lahore or Islamabad. Neeraj is also like our son."

"I as a Pakistani promise you that if Neeraj wins, we will shower him the same love we showered on Milkha Singh Ji when he won against Abdul Khaliq in Lahore in 1960. Athletes share a common bond of love for the sports," he added.