Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar triggered a debate on social media with his strange remarks about the coaches of the Indian team. Just as Gautam Gambhir prepares to begin his stint as the head coach of the Indian men's national team, Manjrekar suggested that there's no 'direct correlation' between coaches and the team winning the World Cup. Manjrekar, instead, suggested that it's all about Indian cricket and the way it is functioning that suggests how successful a team is or isn't.

India first won the ODI World Cup in 1983 when the team didn't really have a designated head coach. Then came an incredibly successful stint in 2007, and 2011 where MS Dhoni led the team, though the coaches were different on both occasions.

Under Dravid's mentorship, India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and ended their 11-year-long ICC title drought. India also came close on two occasions previously when they lost in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final against Australia last year.

As Gambhir looks to prepare a team that could challenge other top sides in the world at the ICC Champions Trophy (2025), ICC World Test Championship final (2025) and the 2027 ODI World Cup, Manjrekar wants focus on the players and not the coach.

"No coach, Lalchand Rajput, Gary Kirsten & Dravid. Coaches when India won WCs in 1983, 2007, 2011 & 2023. It's really about Indian cricket, not who the coach is. Time we stop thinking there is a direct correlation," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Many fans took to social media to criticise Manjrekar on the post, especially considering the timing.

Gambhir's first coaching assignment will begin in Sri Lanka later in the day as Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on hosts in the first T20I of the three-match series in Pallekele.

With IANS Inputs