After being completely outplayed by Australia in the first three days, Team India fought with tooth and nail to produce a decent fightback on Day 4. Apart from the action on the field, a special moment in the crowd caught the attention of everyone. During India's second innings on Day 4, a fan proposed to his girlfriend at The Oval. The camera was panned towards the couple the moment the man went on his knees and his girlfriend said 'Yes'.

The couple kissed and the crowd around them clapped and cheered over the heartwarming moment.

The moment was not only enjoyed by the spectators, but also the commentators, Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting.

"It's all happening at The Oval," ex-India head coach Shastri said on-air.

However, Ponting took a hilarious dig at the couple, saying: "Some people do anything to get on television".

Proposal during WTC final

credits: Star Sports pic.twitter.com/VMNoW6opWj — rajendra tikyani (@Rspt1503) June 10, 2023

On Day 5, Scott Boland took two wickets in three balls, including the prize scalp of star batsman Virat Kohli, as Australia closed in on victory over India.

Kohli had added just five runs to his overnight score when, on 49, his edged drive off a wide ball from Boland was brilliantly caught by Steve Smith, diving to his right at second slip.

Kohli resumed on 44 not out, with Rahane -- who had already marked his first Test in over a year with a top score of 89 in India's first innings -- unbeaten on 20.

Chants of "Kohli, Kohli, Kohli" rang out round The Oval as the players walked out but there were jeers when, two balls before the former India captain fell, Australia wasted a review for caught behind against him on the word of Marnus Labuschagne at point.

Boland and Smith, however, then quietened the crowd in dramatic style.

(With AFP Inputs)