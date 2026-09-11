Arun Dhumal will be re-elected as chairman on the IPL Governing Council and Khairul Majumdar as a member after BCCI electoral officer AK Joti on Friday approved their nomination for the election on September 18. Dhumal and Majumdar will be elected unopposed during the BCCI AGM at its headquarters in Mumbai. "The Electoral Officer has scrutinized the Nomination Application for candidature for the indicated posts and declares the following list of Validly Nominated Candidates in the BCCI Elections - 2026: Governing Council: Arun Singh Dhumal, Governing Council: Khairul Jamal Majumdar," read a BCCI notice approved by Joti.

"Any Nomination Application may be withdrawn between 11:00 AM and 02:00 PM on 12th September 2026. The Electoral Officer will declare the List of Contesting Candidates by 04:00 PM on 12th September 2026," the notice added.

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