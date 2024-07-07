Virat Kohli's form became a topic of concern for the team during the T20 World Cup 2024 as the star batter only managed 75 runs before the final. However, Kohli delivered when it mattered the most, scoring a match-winning 76 in the final against South Africa in Barbados. During a chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kohli opened up that he had zero confidence heading into the final, and how the then head coach Rahul Dravid and India captain Rohit Sharma motivated him.

Kohli also revealed that he even told Dravid that he hasn't been able to perform for the team in the tournament. He also suggested that arrogance ruined his game during the tournament.

"Whatever I was trying, it wasn't coming off. Whenever you feel like 'I can do it,' it's just the arrogance speaking. Basically, if your ego comes up, the game goes away from you. Sometimes, it's important to let that arrogance go off. There was no margin for arrogance in the final, especially with how everything panned out. As soon as I started giving respect to the game, it benefitted the team. It was a big lesson for me," said Kohli.

Kohli also admitted that he was happy to contribute to the team in the all-important fixture.

"We lived each ball at the end, we can't explain what was going on inside. We lost hope at one moment, then Hardik took a wicket and then with each ball, we got the energy. I am happy that I was able to contribute to the team in such a big game after a tough time. I won't be able to forget it. I was happy that I was able to take the team to a fighting total," Kohli added.

After helping India lift the trophy, Kohli bid adieu to his T20I career and passed on the baton to the next generation.