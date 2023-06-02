Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni might have modernised the way wicket-keeping is perceived with his unorthodox style. But, there remain multiple aspects of life in which the 41-year-old still remains old school. In the age of social media and 5G internet, Dhoni is someone who stays away from his phone. But, there used to be a time when the legendary cricketer was active on social media platforms and even used to reply to fans and trolls mocking him in the online space.

One such incident took place in July 2012 when a fan asked Dhoni to 'focus on his batting'. The fan tweeted: "plzz concentrate on ur batting not in twitter".

To the surprise of many, Dhoni responded to the fan, saying: "sir yes sir, any tips sir".

@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

The hilarious response from Dhoni didn't just leave the fan stunned but also sent a message to trolls imparting such wisdom on social media platforms.

After the recent Indian Premier League final, Dhoni had even revealed that he prefers to stay away from his phone. In fact, his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ambati Rayudu also does so, as per the 'Thala'.

"I've been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He's a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special, I'm really happy for him. This game will be one he will remember, he's also like me - not someone who uses the phone often," Dhoni had said after the IPL final.

In an interview, even former India captain Virat Kohli had revealed that it's difficult to get in touch with Dhoni because he doesn't carry his phone with him.