Anushka Sharma's co-star from her upcoming movie 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami, Anushul Chauhan was in for a surprise on her birthday. Anshul, who turned 29 on Wednesday, got a special visit from Anushka's husband and India batting icon Virat Kohli. The actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos with the former India skipper, and she can be seen having a hard time holding in her happiness at meeting Kohli.

"Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can't believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli," she captioned the post.

"Can't stop grinning still just like in the pictures here," she added, before thanking Anushka Sharma for making it happen.

Ansuhka responded to the post with a laughing emoji.

Kohli recently returned to cricketing action after a month-long break.

In the Asia Cup, even as India were knocked out in the Super 4 stage, Kohli had a great outing, hitting two half-centuries and his maiden T20I century.

Kohli's unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries against Afghanistan saw him break a century drought that lasted 1020 days.

His form will be key when Indi travel Down Under for the 2022 T20 World Cup next month.