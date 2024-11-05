Without uttering a single word, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a glorious post on the occasion of the 36th birthday of India's iconic cricketer and her husband Virat Kohli. While Kohli's on-field duties haven't given him much success of late, Anushka's post did bring joy to the fans of the Team India batter. In a post on Instagram, Anushka shared a picture of Kohli with his daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The post certainly left social media in awe, with fans celebrating the occasion.

Virat has etched his name on franchise cricket's record book after his consistent performance with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He is the leading run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with 8,004 runs for the Bengaluru-based franchise in 252 matches at an average of 38.66 with eight centuries and 55 fifties.

His best score is 113*. Despite his efforts, he has never won the IPL. He has also won the Orange Cap for most runs in an IPL season twice, in 2016 and 2024. In 2016 season, he scored a massive 973 runs with four centuries and seven fifties at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches with a strike rate of above 152.

With a stellar career spanning over 15 years, Virat Kohli has cemented his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His impressive records and numerous awards are a testament to his dedication and hard work.

From the days of being a young, spike-haired prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title win at Kuala Lumpur to 2008, Virat has proven himself to be the epitome of consistency, hard work, top-level fitness, dedication, aggression and various other traits a top-class sportsperson would have.

With ANI Inputs