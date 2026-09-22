Another twist has emerged from Pakistan's ongoing investigation on senior batters Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, with reports claiming that Rizwan has been barred by the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from publicly speaking about the matter. Rizwan and Imam were among seven players sent home by the PCB from their recent tour of England. The two have since been investigated by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over possible corruption and 'online gambling', leading to them being questioned for two hours, and their mobile phones being seized by the PCB's security team.

According to a report by Pakistan-based outlet Geo News, Rizwan twice sought permission to publicly address the PCB's investigation and inquiry on him, but he has not been allowed to do so by the board.

Rizwan reportedly wanted to provide public clarification regarding the entire controversy and explain the allegations levelled against him.

The 34-year-old batter had also written a letter to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit seeking clarity on the procedure, and reportedly wanted to publicly explain the reason behind this letter.

As per the report, Rizwan sought permission twice from the PCB in accordance with his central contract. Under Clause 4.1 of the central contract, a player is required to obtain permission before making any public statement concerning matters covered by the agreement.

Both of his requests were turned down by the PCB.

The report further claimed that Rizwan had no intention to accuse the PCB, but instead simply wanted to present his side of the story to the public.

Reports from Pakistan media recently claimed that Rizwan's mobile phone had not been returned. Transactions on Rizwan and Imam's phones had been heavily scrutinised by the PCB's security team amid allegations of online gambling and betting.

The senior batter had also issued a response to the NCCIA, demanding clarity over the investigation and the allegations.

"It is incomprehensible why the NCCIA is conducting an inquiry into such a case. I should be provided with full details of the allegations against me so that I can participate in the inquiry," Rizwan had written, according to reports.

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