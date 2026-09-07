As the Indian men's cricket team still awaits the Asia Cup trophy, the women's team could encounter a similar situation in the coming days. Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is reportedly set to attend the final on Sunday. As was the case last time, Naqvi will want to hand over the trophy to the winners. However, the situation could lead to another deadlock, as occurred in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup when he took the trophy home from the stadium, leaving the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side empty-handed.

According to a Geo Super report, the PCB chairman is set to attend the Women's Asia Cup final on September 13 and has been named the chief guest for the closing ceremony. The situation strongly points towards chaos similar to that of the 2025 Men's Asia Cup final.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team are the outright favourites in the tournament and have already booked a spot in the semi-finals. If India go on to win the title, it is unlikely that Harmanpreet and her teammates would want to accept the trophy from Naqvi's hands.

In their recent clash against Pakistan, Harmanpreet and the Pakistan captain, Sana Mir, did not even shake hands, as was the case between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha last year.

What Happened in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup Final?

After India defeated Pakistan to clinch the title, Mohsin Naqvi is said to have waited on the podium for about half an hour to hand over the trophy to the Indian team. However, Suryakumar and his teammates refused to collect the trophy from his hands. The Indian team wanted to receive the trophy from another ACC official instead.

Upset with the situation, Naqvi decided to abandon the ceremony and removed the trophy, taking it to his hotel room. Since that day, the trophy has reportedly been kept in the ACC's Dubai office and is yet to be presented to the Indian team.

The BCCI has reportedly held multiple discussions with Naqvi and others at the ACC over the matter since then, but the situation is far from being resolved.

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