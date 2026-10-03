India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asian Games Cricket Final: India are set to face Pakistan in the final of Asian Games 2026, men's cricket event on Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Defending champions India are into only their second Asian Games in the cricket event and have not met their arch-rivals Pakistan in the five games they have played since the Hangzhou 2023 Games. The rivalry takes centre stage for the biggest prize now as India look to defend their gold medal from the 2023 edition with a full-strength Indian team on the Japanese shores.

India made light work of a second-string Sri Lankan side on a challenging surface as they registered a stellar 124-run win with Ishan Kishan and bowlers leading the way. On the other hand, Pakistan chased a decent 112 against Bangladesh in the semifinal in a six-wicket win with nine balls to spare in a curtailed game.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final start?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will start at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games cricket final will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With IANS Inputs)

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