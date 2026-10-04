Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has refused to mince words after seeing all-rounder Saim Ayub's antics in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match against India on Saturday. Ayub gave a controversial send-off to 15-year-old Indian opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their high-profile clash for the gold medal. The act received plenty of criticism from fans on social media, especially considering the gulf between the Pakistan and the Indian cricket team at present. Even Akmal was baffled seeing Ayub's gesture after Sooryavanshi was dismissed early in the game, and he made sure that a strong message was passed on to the Pakistan all-rounder.

The incident occurred during the third over of the match. Ayub successfully dismissed the young Indian prodigy for 15 runs off nine balls. Rather than a standard celebration, Ayub opted to mock the teenager's age by performing a "baby in the cradle" gesture as Sooryavanshi quietly made his way back to the dugout.

While the moment quickly became a huge talking point on the internet, it drew sharp condemnation from senior figures in Pakistan. Speaking on a sports discussion show, Akmal expressed deep frustration over the incident, arguing that modern players are prioritising internet attention over actual sporting output.

"These things have been happening for a long time. Our performance hasn't been great, but we are doing things for social media," Akmal said. "The management should think about this. It's international cricket. No matter whether he is 13, 14, or 15, he's playing international cricket. Saim Ayub is not a kid. He should focus on his performances."

Saim Ayub removes 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for just 15 runs! Well bowled, Saim! pic.twitter.com/HfDyKImb5j — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) October 3, 2026

The provocative celebration ultimately proved short-lived and backfired. In the very same over, Indian batter Abhishek Sharma retaliated fiercely against Ayub, punishing the bowler with a towering six and two boundaries. India went on to secure a commanding total, steering themselves to victory and claiming the gold medal.

In the process, Ayub's gesture was only left to be remembered as an ill-judged distraction.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace