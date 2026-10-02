'[Is your right hand starting for? Tilak Verma]? Yes, sir. I've been practicing and hopefully if lefty is there, 100%, I'll be bowling, sir. I will adapt to the situation and the captain, but I'm quite ready to bowl, sir. [You know what you should do]? You should sulk and tell the captain that you're not very happy with what happened in the last game. Abhishek Sharma got a couple of overs, and you should be saying, if he can bowl two, surely I can bowl at least one. And there were a few left-handers. So the best way to get bowling is not just by practicing in the net," said Tilak Varma.