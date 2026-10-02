India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Final: World champions India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will look to underline their supremacy on the cricket field when they take on Pakistan in the men's gold-medal clash at the Asian Games today. Not an inch will be given on the 22 yards and beyond as the two arch-rivals battle for the gold medal. There is little or no chance of Indian and Pakistani players exchanging handshakes, a trend that reportedly began during last year's Asia Cup and has since extended to other continental competitions across sports such as volleyball, table tennis and hockey. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Final:
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: Toss
India skipper Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games 2026, men's cricket gold medal match on Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: Tilak Varma before the match
'[Is your right hand starting for? Tilak Verma]? Yes, sir. I've been practicing and hopefully if lefty is there, 100%, I'll be bowling, sir. I will adapt to the situation and the captain, but I'm quite ready to bowl, sir. [You know what you should do]? You should sulk and tell the captain that you're not very happy with what happened in the last game. Abhishek Sharma got a couple of overs, and you should be saying, if he can bowl two, surely I can bowl at least one. And there were a few left-handers. So the best way to get bowling is not just by practicing in the net," said Tilak Varma.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: Sri Lanka win bronze medal
Before the summit clash between India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 63 runs in the bronze medal match. Sri Lanka posted 165/9 in 20 overs before bundling out Bangladesh at 102. All eyes are now on the gold medal match.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: India's win vs Sri Lanka
India made light work of a second-string Sri Lankan side on a challenging surface as they registered a stellar 124-run win with Ishan Kishan and bowlers leading the way. On the other hand, Pakistan chased a decent 112 against Bangladesh in the semifinal in a six-wicket win with nine balls to spare in a curtailed game.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: No-handshake policy to continue?
There is little or no chance of players shaking hands with Pakistan cricketers: a trend that started in cricket at Asia Cup last year. In the upcoming final, the Indian players are expected to continue the 'no-handshake' policy with the Pakistan team.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: First Indo-Pak meet at Asian Games cricket
Defending champions India are into only their second Asian Games in the cricket event and have not met their arch-rivals Pakistan in the five games they have played since the Hangzhou 2023 Games. And this remains the case in the women's cricket event too, as the Harmanpreet Kaur side, which recently won the gold medal after beating Sri Lanka, has not met the Women in Green at the Asiad.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: All eyes on the rivarly
The standard of competition in cricket is pretty poor at the Games but the stakes of a nation that believes in using sport as a soft power, the significance of a gold medal, that too by beating Pakistan, is immense. Not often does a team win a gold medal by winning merely two matches but the persistent rainfall led to both India and Pakistan entering the final with easy wins in their respective semi-finals.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: Gold medal at stake
World champions India, boasting a formidable line-up of T20 stars, will look to underline their supremacy on the cricket field when they take on Pakistan in the men's gold-medal clash.
India vs Pakistan, Live Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026, men's cricket final match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan, straight from the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Stay tuned for all the live updates.