The men's cricket bronze-medal match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the 2026 Asian Games turned into a controversial affair on Saturday. Playing at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Sri Lanka posted 165/9 in 20 overs, with Tharindu Ratnayake top-scoring with 65 runs. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan, Saif Hassan and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each. As Japan continues to establish itself as an emerging cricketing nation, certain facilities, including the Decision Review System (DRS), are still unavailable at the venue. The absence of the technology proved costly in the bronze-medal match, as Sri Lanka batter Nuwanidu Fernando was controversially given out despite not edging the ball.

The incident occurred in the fourth over when Aliss Al Islam appeared to have induced an edge from Fernando, which was safely collected by wicketkeeper Litton Das. The umpire raised his finger, prompting celebrations from the Bangladesh players. However, television replays later showed a clear gap between the bat and the ball, indicating that Fernando had not made any contact.

WHAT DID I JUST WATCH?pic.twitter.com/fjXrmlaPQB — Usman (@jamilmusman_) October 3, 2026

With no DRS available, Fernando had no option but to walk back to the pavilion, clearly disappointed by the decision.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have booked their places in the men's cricket final at the Asian Games, which will be played at the same venue on Saturday. In the semi-final, Shreyas Iyer and Co. defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs to secure a spot in the final and assure India of at least a silver medal.

Pakistan, meanwhile, secured their place in the final with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the other semi-final. Their quarter-final against Hong Kong, China, was also washed out, sending them through to the last four without taking the field.

India enter the final as the defending Asian Games men's cricket champions, having won the gold medal at the Hangzhou 2023 Games. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be aiming to claim their first-ever men's Asian Games cricket gold, with their women's team having previously won the top prize in the competition.

(With ANI Inputs)

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