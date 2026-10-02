India In Action At Asian Games 2026, Day 14 LIVE Updates: It will be an action-packed affair as India enter the 14th day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The nation has already secured 76 medals and will aim to add more to its tally and finish the Games on a high on Saturday. Pranavi Urs will aim to clinch a historic gold medal in golf, while the focus will also be on the blockbuster India vs Pakistan men's cricket final. The men's hockey team will also chase gold as they face Malaysia in the summit clash. India sit on the 5th spot but will be aiming to break into the top 4 in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games today. (Asian Games Medal Tally)

Asian Games 2026 Results, 3rd October 2026:

Archery: Kumkum Mohod stuns top seed Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea in recurve women's individual quarterfinals.

Taekwondo: Kashish Malik loses 0-2 to Kim Yujin in women's 57kg Round of 16.

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2026: