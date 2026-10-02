India In Action At Asian Games 2026, Day 14 LIVE Updates: It will be an action-packed affair as India enter the 14th day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The nation has already secured 76 medals and will aim to add more to its tally and finish the Games on a high on Saturday. Pranavi Urs will aim to clinch a historic gold medal in golf, while the focus will also be on the blockbuster India vs Pakistan men's cricket final. The men's hockey team will also chase gold as they face Malaysia in the summit clash. India sit on the 5th spot but will be aiming to break into the top 4 in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games today. (Asian Games Medal Tally)
Asian Games 2026 Results, 3rd October 2026:
Archery: Kumkum Mohod stuns top seed Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea in recurve women's individual quarterfinals.
Taekwondo: Kashish Malik loses 0-2 to Kim Yujin in women's 57kg Round of 16.
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2026:
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Golf: Women's Individual Stroke Play
A worrying update from golf! India's Pranavi Urs entered the final round holding a three-stroke cushion, but a triple bogey on the third hole has seen her relinquish the lead. Though she rebounded with a birdie on the sixth to sit at one under par through seven holes, China's Yin Ruoning has surged ahead by shooting three under par over her opening seven holes.
Yin now holds the top spot at 14 under par, with Urs close behind at 13 under and Singapore's Shannon Tan occupying third at 12 under par. With fourth-placed Yang Yunseo further back at seven under par, the top three look poised to sweep the podium in a tightly contested battle for gold.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Men's Gold Individual Strokeplay And Team Round 4
India's action in men's golf individual stroke play and team round 4 also began early this morning. The Indian trio faces a steeper hill to climb to reach the podium. Veer Ahlawat leads the Indian contingent tied for 10th place at 6-under par following a strong 5-under third round, while Saptak Talwar sits closely behind tied for 11th.
Yuvraj Sandhu rounds out the squad tied for 23rd place. In the overall men's team event, the combined scores place India in sixth position, trailing third-placed China by seven shots as they aim for a low-scoring final round to move up the leaderboard.
Asian Games 2026, Day 14 LIVE: Kashish Malik Loses Women's 57kg Taekwondo Round Of 16
India's Kashish Malik couldn't step up and deliver her best in the round of 16 match, crashing out in the Women's 57kg Round of 16 after a 0–-2 defeat to reigning Olympic champion Kim Yu-jin.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Archery: Kumkum Mohod In Recurve Women's Semifinals
Kumkum Anil Mohod secures her place in the women's individual recurve semi-finals by defeating South Korea's top-seeded Kang Chae-young 6-4 in a quarter-final match. In that contest, Mohod opened with a 29-28 win in the first set, and after Kang leveled the score at 2-2 in the second, Mohod retook the lead 4-2 by claiming the third set 28-27.
With the fourth and fifth sets resulting in 29-29 and 28-28 ties, both archers received one set point apiece in each of the final two sets, allowing Mohod to maintain her advantage and seal the 6-4 victory to advance into the semi-finals.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Day 14 Is Underway!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 14 of the 2026 Asian Games. Heading into the final day of golf competition, the women's individual stroke play and team round 4 sees India positioned in strong gold medal contention. Driving this charge is Pranavi Urs, who holds a three-shot lead in the individual event at 14-under par, putting her in prime position for gold.
Teammates Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar both enter the final round tied for 18th place at 5-over par. Combined, their scores have elevated the Indian women's team into second place overall at 11-under, trailing leaders China by four strokes as they battle to secure a team medal on the final day.