The third Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge is interestingly poised, with the visitors taking a sizeable lead after the first innings. New Zealand opted to bat first and scored 438 in 114.5 overs. England were then all out for 354 in 88.2 overs. In the first innings, Ben Stokes picked four wickets. The innings also saw an interesting event when England captain Stokes called out Jofra Archer for not celebrating Shoaib Bashir's scalp.

The incident happened in the 114th over when Bashir caught and bowled Nathan Smith. While the team got together in a huddle celebrating the scalp, Archer did not show much interest. England captain Stokes noticed that and immediately called him to join the huddle. The internet was quick to point out that Bashir had dropped Tom Blundell in the previous over off Archer.

Ben Stokes had some words for Jofra Archer after the pacer initially didn't join in the celebrations following Shoaib Bashir's caught and bowled. Bashir had dropped a catch off Archer's bowling the over before pic.twitter.com/7FiKNzQdKV — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) June 27, 2026

This 23 second clip sums up Jofra Archer as a cricketer.

Has the heart of a pea and filled with arrogance.

Good on Ben Stokes to call him out and asking to celebrate the wicket with his teammates. Ben Stokes setting the right example as a captain and cricketer.

Cricket is a team… pic.twitter.com/cX9rJg9lX3 — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) June 27, 2026

England skipper Ben Stokes joined an elite all-rounders' list of just him and South Africa legend Jacques Kallis, becoming only the second cricketer to own a double of 7,000-plus runs and 250 wickets in Test cricket.

Stokes achieved the milestone during his side's final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Nottingham on Saturday, taking a four-wicket haul for 70 runs in the first New Zealand innings.

Now in 122 Tests, Stokes has 250 wickets at an average of 31.03, with six five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/22. As a batter, he has made 7,243 runs at an average of 34.49, with 14 centuries and 37 fifties in 219 innings, with a best score of 258.

He has also overtaken Matthew Hoggard (248 wickets) to become the ninth-leading wicket-taker for England.

Kallis, the Proteas legend, was a long-format giant, with 13,289 runs in 166 Tests and 289 innings at an average of 55.37, with 45 centuries and 58 fifties, and 292 wickets at an average of 32.65, with seven four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls, including best figures of 6/54.

Coming to the match, with the series levelled, New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss, with a 317-run stand between openers Tom Latham (151 in 214 balls, with 15 fours) and Devon Conway (157 in 224 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes) taking New Zealand to 438/10.

Stokes (4/70), Jofra Archer (2/75) and Shoaib Bashir (2/105) were the leading wicket-takers for England.

With ANI inputs

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