Perhaps the greatest six-hitter in T20s, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has proved his ability once again, with a stunning 107m six. Playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in USA's Major League Cricket (MLC), Russell hammered Pakistan's Haris Rauf for a towering 107m six in the final over of their innings. Russell's six and 15 runs off the 20th over helped LAKR to a total of 165/6 against the San Francisco Unicorns, which they were unable to defend.

The video of the six went viral on social media, posted by the official account of Major League Cricket.

Watch: Andre Russell's gigantic 107m six

In the third ball of the final over, the mighty Jamaican power-hitter heaved a pitched-up ball by Haris Rauf into the stands over the mid-wicket region, making it the longest six of MLC season two. Russell contributed an unbeaten 25-ball 40 to help LAKR to a fighting score.

However, LAKR's total would not be enough, as the San Francisco Unicorns made mincemeat of the target and chased it down in just 15.2 overs.

LAKR now stand on one win and two defeats after three games, having finished the previous season at the bottom of the table.

Andre Russell has been in good form in 2024. Russell contributed heavily with both bat and ball as Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024. He scored 222 runs and picked up 19 wickets, finishing as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

His turnout wasn't as great in the 2024 T20 World Cup on home soil, as West Indies crashed out in the Super 8 stage after winning all of their group games.

However, Russell has put his T20 World Cup disappointment behind him, and reunited with Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Sunil Narine, who's captaining LAKR in MLC. LAKR's next match is against the San Francisco Unicorns again, on Sunday, July 14.