Washington Freedom defeated Los Angeles Knight Riders by eight wickets to register their third consecutive victory of the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) on Sunday. Opting to bowl first, Washington bundled out Los Angeles for 129 with Saurabh Netravalkar and Glenn Maxwell scalping four and three wickets respectively. Later, Washington chased down the target in just 16 overs as openers Travis Head (54) and Steve Smith (42*) stitched a brilliant 79-run partnership. Apart from the thumping chase, this match also witness a bizarre incident.

In the second over of Washington's chase, all-rounder Andre Russell broke Head's bat with his fiery short-pitched delivery. The ball smashed the upper-half of the bat as it went flying away towards the mid-wicket.

Head, who stood with the handle of the bat in his hand, was left utterly shocked. Australia opener's reaction went viral on social media.

Talking about the match, the Washington Freedom dominated the run chase from the outset. Openers Head and Smith ensured an explosive powerplay, with Head clearing the ropes effortlessly.

By the end of six overs, Washington Freedom were well ahead at 61/0. While Smith batted cautiously, Head reached his half-century in just 27 balls, including six maximums. However, Shadley Van Schalkwyk broke the 79-run partnership by dismissing Head in the ninth over.

Rachin Ravindra (11) then joined Steven Smith, who began to accelerate, adding 29 runs together. However, the pace and bounce of Spencer Johnson deceived Ravindra in the 13th over, leaving the score at 109/2. Andries Gous (15) and Smith comfortably saw the team through the remainder of the innings, finishing at 130/2 in just 16 overs.

Earlier, Washington's Saurabh Netravalkar (4/35) and Glen Maxwell (3/15) were exceptional with the ball, ensuring the Los Angeles Knight Riders were bundled out for 129.

Washington will now be squaring off against MI New York for their next MLC match on Tuesday in Dallas while Los Angeles will be taking on Seattle Orcas on Wednesday in Morrisville.

