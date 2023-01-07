The 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a pulsating draw in Karachi after the on field umpires decided to end the match even as the visitors needed just one wicket to win. The hosts themselves had a chance as they needed just 15 more runs to win the match and with Naseem Shah using the long handle from time to time, it was not impossible for them to snatch a remarkable win.

But the umpires, after asking the visitors for just bowl spin due to fading light, decided it was enough as the the last Pakistani pair of Naseem and Abrar Ahmed had managed to play out three-and-a-half overs.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Sarfaraz Ahmed wasn't very happy with the umpires' call as vented his anger in Twitter. Styris said that decisions like these have ensured that Test cricket is in trouble.

"Both teams had a chance of winning and we come off the field with 3 overs to go. Exhibit A of why test cricket is in trouble. Well done both teams for battling all the way," he wrote

It was a sensational knock from former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored a valiant century to drag the hosts from 80/5 to a position where they could have pressed for victory.

He was the 9th Pakistani batter to get out after scoring 118.

The match and series ended in a draw. Sarfaraz was adjudged the player of the match and the series.

