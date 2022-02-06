Pakistan skipper Babar Azam paid his heartfelt tribute to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam described Lata Mangeshkar as "an unparalleled icon", whose legacy will continue to live in the hearts of fans across the globe. "End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji," Babar captioned a sketch of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last month after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

However, despite recovering from Covid, she had to be put on ventilator support on Saturday, February 5.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam was recently named as ICC ODI cricketer of 2021.

In 2021, Babar amassed 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50.

He had also led Pakistan to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

The 27-year-old is currently leading the Karachi Kings in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the Karachi Kings have experienced a torrid start to their campaign, having lost all four of their games so far, and are rooted to the bottom of the points table.

They will now take on the Islamabad United in their next game later today.

Defending champions Multan Sultans are leading the PSL points table, with five wins from as many matches so far.