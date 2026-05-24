Nearly 20 years into his international career, former India skipper Rohit Sharma believes Indian cricket is moving in the right direction, both in terms of results and mindset and stated that he wants India to be the best in world cricket and it's "right up there." For Rohit, India's recent success across formats and age-group tournaments is a sign of the growing strength of the country's cricketing structure. “I want India to be the powerhouse of world cricket…that is the bottom line as I want India to be the best and cricket is right up there. What we have done in the last three years has been superb to watch. From the 2024 World Cup, Women's World Cup, U19 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and another T20 World Cup. I hope we continue our winning streak,” Rohit said while speaking at Mumbai Indians' ESA Day event.

Rohit also pointed to the dramatic transformation in the sport over the years, particularly in the shorter formats, where batting approaches and scoring patterns have changed significantly since his debut.

“When we started 130-140 was a good score but currently it is difficult. Now, any score one gets does not seem to be very convincing. That is the story which tells you how the game has gone about through the years,” he said.

According to the former MI captain, the fearlessness shown by modern-day cricketers has pushed the sport to greater heights.

“People have become more fearless, open minded on how they should go about doing things, which is a good sign for the sport, game and league. The players are not afraid to take a step forward rather than being conservative. In the coming years too, that is how it will keep going, it will reach greater heights,” he expressed.

While discussing the next generation of cricketers, Rohit stressed the importance of allowing youngsters to enjoy the game without burdening them with expectations too early in life.

“It depends from age to age. I know there are kids ranging from six years to 18 years. You do not want to put too much pressure on the kid so early on in their life. They should just be enjoying the sport, watching and playing with their friends. That is how it all started for me. The situation will tell you what is important at this point of time. Enjoy the sport that you want to play. No one can force you to do something,” the ODI opener said.

Reflecting on his own journey, the opener admitted that the challenges and setbacks he encountered throughout his career were among his biggest learning experiences.

“From my debut till now, there have been so many instances where I got to learn if I have to come up from here then what needs to be done. In sport, there is no smooth ride, along with upwards, there is also a downhill which teaches you many things,” he stated.

The 39-year-old also opened up about how captaincy shaped his outlook, saying that leadership forced him to think beyond his own performances and prioritise the team's collective success.

“I learnt a lot from my India and Mumbai Indians captaincy. How one needs to put everything aside and make sure the team goal is more important. When one is captain, it is a different story because you just do not have to worry about your performance. You also have to worry about others' performances as well. If you have hit a 100 and the others have not been able to perform and the side has lost the game then it is worrisome. It will not give you peace of mind until the results are showing,” Rohit mentioned.

Rohit said the sport has influenced how he approaches life and relationships off the field as well. “Even in my personal life, it has taught me about investing, buying, selling and dealing with the person who is sitting in front of me. All of the above comes through because of the sport I play,” he noted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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