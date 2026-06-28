India need a win against Australia to reach the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals after South Africa defeated Bangladesh on Sunday. Australia currently lead the Group A points table with 8 points, while South Africa also have 8 points following their victory. With only two teams qualifying for the semi-finals from Group A, India, who currently sit on 6 points, face a must-win clash against the Aussies. A victory will take them to 8 points, securing progress thanks to a Net Run Rate (NRR) that is far superior to South Africa's. However, a defeat against the defending champions will eliminate them.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against six-time champions Australia.

India made one change, bringing back Kranti Gaud in place of Nandani Sharma.

Australia also made a change, with captain Sophie Molineux recalling Phoebe Litchfield, who returned after recovering from an injury sustained earlier in the tournament, while Alana King missed out.

With a semifinal spot at stake, India will be desperate to overcome their batting and fielding lapses against Molineux's side.

Earlier in the day, South Africa's four-wicket win over Bangladesh turned the contest into a virtual quarterfinal for India, who must win to qualify for the last four.

Australia are on top of Group A with eight points from four matches, while South Africa are second with eight points from five games. India are third with eight points from four games.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Lucy Hamilton, Kim Garth.

(With PTI inputs)

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