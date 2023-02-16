Star India batter Prithvi Shaw landed in trouble on Thursday after a video of him emerged on social media, where he could be seen in a scuffle with a woman. According to a police complaint, an argument with India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain escalated into a fight with a baseball bat and a car chase. A report by news agency PTI said the issue started in a luxury hotel in the early hours on Thursday after the accused seeking selfies mobbed the cricketer, who obliged some and denied others when the requests became incessant.

Eight people have been named in the police case for allegedly charging at Shaw and his friend, breaking the windshield of their car and demanding INR 50,000.

This is not the first time that Shaw has been involved in controversies. Here are the other instances, when Shaw landed in tricky spots.

Eight-month suspension due to doping

Sponsored by Vuukle

In 2019, Shaw was suspended for eight months for a doping violation. According to a media release from the BCCI, Shaw, registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups. Prithvi Shaw's eight-month period of ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run from March 16 to November 15, 2019, according to the release.

The BCCI had earlier in a statement said, "Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22, 2019 in Indore."

Failed yo-yo test

The yo-yo fitness test is one of the primary requirements to get selected in the Indian cricket team. Ahead of the 2022 IPL, a report from news agency PTI said, Shaw failed the test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The BCCI's prescribed minimum score on the yo-yo test is supposedly 16.5 for men, and it was learnt that Shaw scored less than 15, the report said.

After the news spread, Shaw put up a cryptic post on his Instagram stories: "PIzz Don't Judge Me,When You Don't Know My Situation, U Are Creating Your Own Karma...," Shaw wrote.

Not wanting to bat in nets in IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals head coach and Australia great Ricky Ponting threw some light on Shaw's struggles in the 2020 IPL season, revealing that when Shaw had been going through a lean patch he refused to bat in the nets.

"I've had some really interesting chats with him through last year's IPL, just trying to break him down, trying to find out exactly what was the right way to coach him and how I was going to get the best out of him," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"But he had an interesting theory on his batting last year - when he's not scoring runs, he won't bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time. He had four or five games where he made under 10 and I'm telling him, 'We have to go to the nets and work out (what's wrong)', and he looked me in the eye and said, 'No, I'm not batting today'. I couldn't really work that out."



Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket