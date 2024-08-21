There is a lot of chatter among cricket fans regarding the future of former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who called time on his international career in 2020, handed over the team's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024. During the season, Dhoni pushed himself down in the batting line-up as he was going through terrible knee pain. Seeing his age, it is still unclear whether Dhoni will be donning the CSK colours in IPL 2025 as he is expected to announce his retirement anytime.

However, on a lighter note, Dhoni is currently in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand, and spending quality time with his family and friends. Apart from the immense success in cricket, the former India skipper has earned a large fan following, who never fail to shower their love on Dhoni.

Recently, Dhoni, who is widely known for his humble nature, was spotted chilling with his friends at a local dhaba in Ranchi. Dhoni was seen enjoying a lip-smacking meal with his large group of friends.

MS Dhoni enjoying the Sunday with his close friendspic.twitter.com/oVZEJMECGW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2024

The picture, which showed the loving bond between Dhoni and friends, quickly went viral on social media and left the fans utterly impressed.

Earlier, young India pacer Khaleel Ahmed also lavished praise on Dhoni. The pacer was recently interviewed by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He showed Khaleel a photo of Dhoni giving him a bouquet of flowers and asked him the story behind it.

"This photo was taken in New Zealand. We were going to the practice ground from the main ground. Mahi bhai was given flowers by his friends. I was walking with him. He passed me the flowers. Mahi bhai is not my friend, not my elder brother, he is my guru," Khaleel said on Chopra's YouTube channel.

"Since my childhood, I wanted to become the bowler who took the first over from India since I had watched Zaheer Khan growing up. In the Asia Cup, Mahi bhai, asked me to bowl the first over. I ran so hard, away from the huddle thinking that if I give it time he might change his mind. I think the most important player of a team gets to bowl the first," he added.