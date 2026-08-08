Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has warned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not to trade Shivam Dube, labelling the player a 'rare commodity'. Dube had a below-par season for CSK in IPL 2026, managing 203 runs across 9 innings with a highest score of 47*. While Ashwin admitted that Dube had a very ordinary campaign last season, he also warned CSK that the player could turn into a beast if they let him go during the off-season trade window. Dube has been one of the primary names discussed in potential trade deals if Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya joins CSK.

"Certain players always get undervalued in CSK during the season. Shivam Dube has had some very ordinary drops in the field. But I am warning CSK that Dube will be a beast if you let go of him. If Dube goes out of CSK, he will become a monster elsewhere. Dube is a rare commodity in India, as a left-handed batter with long levers who can strike a long ball," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Ashwin also highlighted the major challenges CSK could face even if Hardik joins them, especially considering that a trade deal might require giving up a few key players in return.

"There was talk last year itself that Khaleel Ahmed asked for a release from CSK. I am not sure of the position now. But when a player makes such a request, the franchise eventually has to adhere to it and consider it. So, I won't rule him out as a part of the Hardik trade. But if CSK has to let go of Dube, Khaleel and Kamboj to get Hardik, where will they go for an Indian seamer?" he said.

"So even if MI gives Hardik to CSK, they will look to break CSK's backbone when theirs is being broken. Also, CSK's biggest hole isn't the batting, and if Hardik comes in, it'll further strengthen their middle-order and finishing. But by giving up Kamboj and Khaleel, CSK have to manage with Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton, which will be difficult," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also named the players CSK should target to bolster their bowling attack if core members make way for Hardik in a trade.

"If they get Hardik and give away Indian pacers, CSK should target guys like Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker as Chepauk has good bounce. They can also play Nathan Ellis and look for an Indian spinner. There was some news around Sai Kishore. CSK should go all out for a good Indian spinner," said Ashwin.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'