Team India's heroic 2-day win against Bangladesh in the second Test has earned skipper Rohit Sharma deserved praise. Under Rohit's leadership, the Indian team showed exemplary attacking ability, intent to carve out a positive result. India didn't just succeed in beating Bangladesh in Kanpur but also did show in a manner that made the cricket world stand up and take notice. As Rohit's leadership gets lauded, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh sent a firm Virat Kohli reminder, extoling the latter for his leadership style thought brought a big change in Indian cricket.

"Kohli ki kaptaani mei chaahe aap World Cup nahi jeete (you may not have won a World Cup under Kohli's captaincy), but it doesn't make him a lesser captain or lesser player," said Harbhajan, a legend in Indian cricket, said on Sports Yaari.

In an example that summed up Virat Kohli's brand of cricket, Harbhajan highlighted that under the former's captaincy, India would even dare to chase down a target of 400 in the 4th innings of a Test in Australia.

"Jo usne aag lagayi na team mei (the fire that he ignited in the team), like it may be a target of 400 in the fourth innings of a Test, we'll go for the chase, we won't' panic. If we go down, we do it while chasing," Harbhajan said.

"...it takes a lot of guts and brain, which Kohli has instilled in the team. So every person has left his legacy," said Harbhajan, now a politician.

Though India didn't win a single ICC title under Virat's captaincy, Harbhajan only had positive things to say about his leadership style. In fact, he also also credited Kohli for the change in mindset that the world witnessed in the Indian team through Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and others.

"That determination to fight till the end, which Shubman and Rishabh showed to win that Test in Gabba. It was because the way the team's thinking changed," Harbhajan concluded.