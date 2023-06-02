Hardik Pandya went toe-to-toe with his idol MS Dhoni earlier this week as Gujarat Titans took on Chennai Super Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, Hardik failed to get the better of his idol as Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL title. After the defeat, Hardik said that he is proud of his team and if he had to lose the title to anyone he would rather lose it to CSK captain Dhoni. He said that it was destiny for Dhoni to win the title and good things happen to good people and "he's been one of the best people he knows."

"I'm very happy for him (MS Dhoni), destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I'd rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he's been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night," Hardik Pandya said at the time of the post-match presentation.

Less than a week after the final, an old video of Dhoni and Hardik from their time together with the Indian team has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was eventually shared by BCCI on December 13, 2017, was reposted by a Twitter user on Thursday.

In the video, Dhoni and Hardik can be seen having a racing competition with each other.

Unseen Video of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's Race!pic.twitter.com/HPyFH03Q3y —12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 1, 2023

Notably, the video was shared prior to an ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

The match is famous for Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 208.

India posted a total of 392/4 on the back of Rohit's knokc.

In reply, Sri Lanka were restricted to 251/8.

India won the match 141 runs.